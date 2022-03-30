Who is Harvard graduate Daleep Singh? The architect behind sanctions against Russia

United States Deputy National Security Advisor, Daleep Singh, will be in India on a two-day visit to discuss the consequences of Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and the development of an "Indo-Pacific network."

The man, who is considered one of the chief architects behind economic sanctions against Russia, is of Indian origin and was born to a Sikh family in Maryland, USA.

From a family with roots in politics, Daleep Singh earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Public University from Duke University. Daleep further went onto attain duel Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration in International Economic from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Mr Singh, 46, is the great-grandson of Dalip Singh Saund, the first Asian-American elected to the Congress and will be in New Delhi on March 30 and 31.

ALSO READ Amid Taliban rule, Afghan students say their pleas to go to India being ignored

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:00 PM IST