Amid Taliban rule, Afghan students say their pleas to go to India being ignored

Amid the drop in the daily covid-19 cases, there has been a reduction in the number of international and domestic passengers being covid positive after undergoing RT-PCR at the Mumbai International Airport.

According to the statistics, 909 of 39,604 international passengers were tested covid positive in January, which means a 2.30 percent of positivity rate, which further dropped to 0.30 per cent in February and a slight increase in March with the positivity rate of 0.43 per cent. However, the experts believed that the government should mandatory conduct RT-PCR of all passengers coming to Mumbai considering there has been a surge of cases in other countries. Moreover, they will be able to detect the possibility of new strains.

As per the data, domestic passengers being covid positive has also decreased in the last three months from six tested covid positives in January to zero in March.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the number of passengers coming to Mumbai is not more than two per cent and they are conducting RT-PCR on every passenger. If anyone is left then their medical health officer of respective wards visit their houses and check for covid positive.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned in checking International passengers and making them undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport. Moreover, we have 24 ward war rooms who follow up on all the travellers and if any of them shows symptoms they are conducting RT-PCR and if it is covid positive we shift them to jumbo covid centres,” he said.

Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC said RT-PCRs are labour-intensive, expensive to do repeatedly, and would make sense only in a zero-COVID strategy state. “Unless there is a variant that is clearly more virulent (causes more severe disease), we need to treat COVID as any other respiratory viral infection that may cause periodic outbreaks but does not warrant mandatory screening (we don’t screen for influenza, for example). Mandating vaccination and masking while travelling is likely to be far more cost-effective and prudent than mandatory RT-PCRs,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:47 PM IST