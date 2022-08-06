What time can students check their JEE Mains Session 2 results? |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main Session 2 results today on August 6. Candidates can download their scorecards at the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has not yet mentioned the exact time as to when the results will be declared.

This year, the JEE Main session 2 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30, but it was later announced that the JEE Main exams would be conducted from July 25. As per a senior NTA official, this was done as the NTA needed “some buffer between two exams for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24.”

Here's how to download scorecard:

Visit the official JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in Select the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page Log in using your details Submit and JEE Mains result 2022 will appear on the screen Download it and take a print for future use.

