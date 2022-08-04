JEE Main 2022 Phase 2 Answer key out; Details here |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the preliminary answer key for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 Phase 2. More than 6.29 lakh students had registered for the JEE Main session 2. Candidates can check their answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Candidates can raise issues against the answer key till August 5, up till 5 PM. These objections will be studied and the final answer key will be released thereafter. This year, only two sessions were going to be conducted for the engineering entrance exam. The final result will be released along with the session 2 results. The JEE Main session 2 was held from July 25 to July 30 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

JEE MAIN SESSION 2: HOW TO RAISE OBJECTIONS

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in Select the preliminary answer key link View the PDF, check the answer key Select the question you want to raise an objection against Mark the correct documents Attach the required documents that support claim Pay the necessary fees Click on submit

Candidates will be charged Rs.200 (non-refundable) per objection. No candidate will be informed if their objection is accepted or not, as per the rules by NTA.

JEE MAIN SESSION 2: HOW TO CHECK MARKS

To estimate marks before the final results, students must give four marks to every answer in the answer key that matches their answer. For every wrong answer, deduct one mark. However, the total score will be an estimated raw score and may change if any answer in the answer key is dropped or changed in the final answer key.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced registration will begin on August 7. This means, the result for JEE Main can be expected by August 6. Those who secure ranks in the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced - the entrance exam for the IITs.

