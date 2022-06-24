What makes Canada so appealing to Indian Students

unsplash

Once a student decides they want to take the leap to study abroad, the next step is to figure out where they want to go. They must evaluate a variety of criteria before deciding on a destination and educational institution.

Canada is one of the cherished destinations for international students and is popular among Indian students in particular. With about 150 million young people (aged 18 to 23) in 2020, India has the world's highest population of young adults, according to the 2019 UN Population Prospects. India has been at the forefront of Canada's massive growth in the international student market.

Canada is home to one of the largest international student populations in the world which is in part because of the quality of education offered, career opportunities, and its welcoming approach to post-graduate work and immigration.

A Welcoming Country

When international students choose to study abroad, they have a lot on their minds, and one of the biggest concerns is the study permit application process. According to recent study permit data, more than a third of all international students in Canada have come from India which is information that bodes well for future international students who are considering future studies in Canada. The number of study permits granted to Indian students in Canada has risen steadily over time. The number of Indian students in Canada has grown by almost 350% percent between the 2015/16 and 2019/2020 academic years. One of the most popular ways for Indian students to apply for a Canadian study permit application is through the Student Direct Stream (SDS) Program.

This is a helpful program as it was designed to make the process of applying for a Canadian study permit faster and more efficient for international students. This program currently serves residents of 14 countries, including India. Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada data from January to October 2021 shows that 76% of all international students from eligible countries who applied through SDS to study in Canada were approved, compared to 49% of candidates who applied through non-SDS. The SDS program is immensely popular for Indian students to consider applying. In fact, Indian students accounted for 95% of all SDS applications in 2021.

Work Opportunities

Canada has maintained its reputation as a welcoming country for international students. This also extends to friendly work opportunity policies for international students during their time abroad studying. The work opportunities only begin there. After completing an education, students can gain a competitive advantage by gaining valuable work experience. Canada’s international education system is known for its successful Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP), which encourages overseas students to come to Canada to study and work.

International students gain significant work experience as part of the program, which helps graduates qualify for permanent residency. 97.5% of international graduates who applied for permanent residence in Canada in 2021 were approved. Canada continues to strengthen its reputation for openness to immigration.

Last month, Canada revealed measures to allow students with postgraduate work permits expiring this year to remain in Canada for an additional 18 months while they are waiting for their PR application to be processed. Although this does not apply to all PGWP holders and international graduates, the announcement is a crucial step in the right direction.

Diversity in Canada

Overall, the country has a wide range of cultural influences. For a long time, people from all over the world have immigrated to Canada. Canada values diversity and sees it as a source of strength. Not only can international students find opportunities to connect with all different types of people at their school, but they can also seek opportunities to participate in festivals of all ethnic groups throughout the year in Canada. The best part is that there is an abundance of cultures that Canada’s cultural sector celebrates, for example, one can celebrate festivals including, but not limited to, Diwali, Holi, Chinese New Year, and Caribbean Carnivals.

Academic opportunities

With a well-rounded education and practical experience, a student can one day serve as a great candidate in the talent pool when they are ready to apply for a job. Canada’s higher education industry provides a diverse choice of academic courses from coast to coast within its colleges and universities. In Canada, college studies are very popular among Indian students. In 2021, 2 in 3 Canadian study permits issued for Indian students were for college programs. The experiential and hands-on learning that many colleges provide is a driving factor behind this.

Furthermore, Canadian colleges offer many attractive features like shorter programs, lower tuition prices compared to universities while still having a decent enrollment capacity. It’s important for students to obtain targeted training and a supportive educational experience so that they can feel confident when they enter the workforce and make an instant contribution. Business and management studies have been the most popular field of study among Indian students in Canada. Two out of every five Indian students who come to Canada study business and management. Although business and management degrees are the most popular among Indian students, there has been a growth in interest in computing and IT majors, as well as health and applied sciences.

Emerging Job Opportunities

Deciding to study abroad is one of the most difficult decisions that students will have to make. They must consider personal budgets, professional aspirations, and job opportunities before making a decision, as they will be investing a significant amount of money and time. Canada's labour market is in a very unique position. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics Canada reported 915,500 job openings. In comparison to 2020, this is a 63% increase. With labour shortages impacting Canada and other markets around the world, international students are primed to take advantage of these job openings. Canada is a strong option for international students and the future for Indian international students is very bright in Canada.

(Karunn Kandoi Head of India operations at ApplyBoard)