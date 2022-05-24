IRCC announces study permit seminar for Canada-bound Indian students; read details here

Students who wish to study in Canada can soon get their queries answered as Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is set to announce study permit general requirements and application guidelines.

In a tweet on Friday, the High Commission of Canada in India posted a tweet that notified Indian students of the day and timing scheduled for the webinar. Students will have the opportunity to listen to the presentation and ask questions directly to IRCC officers.

Students don’t have to register themselves before the event, which will be conducted on May 27, Friday, from 8 PM to 9 PM, and a maximum of 1000 participants will be allowed to attend the event. The webinar will be held on Webex, a video-conferencing application.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:41 PM IST