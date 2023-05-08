What is British Council-funded EARTH? As two Indian students get scholarship, here's how you can be eligible

Representational image | iStock Images

Two Indian scholars recently received the highly renowned EARTH scholarships, offered by the British Council Scotland and Scottish Graduate School for Arts and Humanities.

The two scholars, Camellia Biswas, and Ajmal S. Rasaq, will now have the opportunity to work at Scottish universities through the scholarship.

While Biswas, a doctoral researcher in Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Gandhinagar, will be able to visit and work with the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) to examine the ecological-cultural evolution of human-seal relationships in the Northern Scottish Islands, Rasaq, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Guwahati will be based at the University of Glasgow, where he will examine how climate change has impacted relationships between landowners and agricultural labour in the paddy fields of Chellanam, a coastal suburb of Cochin, Kerala.

What are EARTH scholarships?

The British Council Scotland SGSAH EARTH scholarship is run by SGSAH with funding from the council for international research collaborations between PhD, Early Career researchers, Scottish HEIs, Scotland-based academic mentors, and more.

"The overall aim of the programme is to promote the role and interventions of the environmental arts and humanities, and the arts and cultural sector, in addressing the climate emergency, and their capacity for interdisciplinary research within STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) contexts. The programme will create research opportunities and international mobility which will develop and support new approaches to address the global challenge of climate crisis, and support sustainable research and cultural interchanges within and beyond the arts and, humanities and cultural sectors," says a statement on the official website.

Eligibility

The programme is available for scholars, from any non-UK university, who are working in the field of environmental arts and humanities subject areas.

Research proposals must also fall into Arts & Humanities subject areas. For any interdisciplinary PhDs, at least 50% of the project must fall within Arts & Humanities disciplines. The programme strongly encourages research project proposals that have interdisciplinarity approaches beyond the Arts & Humanities.

For the purposes of the Programme, ECRs must be within 1 year of notification of award of their PhD.

For more details on application process, key dates - Click here