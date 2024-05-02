TS ECET 2024 Admit Card Released, Exam On May 6; Check Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern And More

Representative Image | Getty Image

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 is set to be conducted on May 6, 2024. The admit card for the said exam has officially been issued. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for the TS ECET 2024 exam, can now download their respective admit cards from the official website.

This state-level entrance exam is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for the admission process for Diploma holders and graduates from mathematics who want to pursue a degree in programmes like BE/BTech/BPharm. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Go to the dedicated tab.

Step 3: Click on the provided admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Click 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your admit card will now appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the admit card thoroughly.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

The above-mentioned exam is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 12 noon. In this exam, there is no negative marking system, every correct answer will receive one mark. The question paper will be worth 200 marks. These 200 marks will be divided into 3 sections with mathematics consisting of 100 marks and Analytical Ability and Communicative English consisting of 50 marks each.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card in order to carry it to the examination venue. To appear for the above-mentioned exam, it is mandatory for a candidate to have a valid admit card. In any case, if a candidate does not have an admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Candidates should keep a check on the official websites for all the latest updates related to the said exam.