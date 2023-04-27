ETS announces scholarships for Indian students studying in UK; eligibility details here

Representational image | iStock Images

New Delhi: ETS, the educational testing and assessment organisation, has partnered with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) to launch the 'UK-India TOEFL® Scholarship'.

This scholarship is a part of the India@75, ETS@75, and India-UK ties celebrations and aims to support 25 Indian scholars who wish to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate studies at a UK university. The total value of the scholarships is US$75,000 (approx. INR 60 lacs), and each selected candidate will receive a scholarship worth INR 2.4 lac.

The scholarships are intended to provide financial support for various college expenses, including but not limited to tuition, books, housing deposits, and transportation. A selection panel comprising NISAU, UK university representatives, and industry bodies will choose the scholarship winners. The application deadline for Indian students to apply for this scholarship is May 31, 2023.

To be eligible for the scholarship, all applicants must meet the following criteria:

A minimum TOEFL® test score of 75 out of 120

An offer letter from a UK university

Intending to study on a fee-paying undergraduate or postgraduate taught degree level course

Enrolling for the first time at a UK university.

To apply for the scholarship, interested applicants must submit their TOEFL® test scorecard, a 500-word essay on 'Creating a social impact with a UK-based Education', and their personal and academic achievements. More information about the scholarship can be found on the website www.toefltest.in/scholarship

The successful recipients of the UK/India TOEFL® Scholarship will be required to act as a TOEFL ambassador during their studies, promoting the program and sharing their experiences.