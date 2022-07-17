What are the wonders of Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Representational Image |

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the technological innovations that have occurred to replace manual labour performed by humans in a variety of fields. Artificial intelligence is a branch of science and technology that develops intelligent machines and computer programmes to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence. In order to achieve excellent performance for the given tasks, AI makes use of external data such as big data.

The ability of AI to do things that humans cannot brings many applications, resulting in improved performance and productivity.

AI has made people's lives more productive by providing a variety of applications. AI is used in a variety of fields, including education, law, healthcare, and security, and it has both advantages and disadvantages.