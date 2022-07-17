e-Paper Get App

Impact of Robotics and Automation on Employment

Many employees will lose their employment to machines in the coming years and decades, while those who keep their jobs will face significant physical and psychological stress.

Garv SachdevUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

The impact of robotics and automation on the welfare of individual workers is far from fundamentally good, but what are the long-term repercussions on society as a whole, particularly in terms of employment? In recent years, the public has become increasingly interested in the prospect of a jobless society in which all labour is performed by robots and no jobs remain for humans. Many employees will lose their employment to machines in the coming years and decades, while those who keep their jobs will face significant physical and psychological stress.

To solve these issues, several approaches have been employed. In today's economic system, if robots are controlled by a minority, the productivity increases they enable (e.g., better salaries and less working hours) are unlikely to be shared by the working majority; rather, robots would be perceived as the cause of human job losses.

The author is a student at Delhi Public School, Nerul

