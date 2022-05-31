The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, inviting applications for its MSc Mechatronics & Automation course starting in September 2022

University of Strathclyde |

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is inviting applications for its MSc Mechatronics & Automation course starting in September 2022. The course, which starts in January 2023, aims to help students gain knowledge and skills to develop multidisciplinary products with an integrated approach and at the same time benefit from the facilities of the university’s digital design and manufacture studio and prototype workshops and contribute to future mechatronic product development.

Robots and automated machines can work 24 hours a day, in hazardous places and are considered much more accurate and consistent than any human. The exciting world of mechatronics and automation engineering has the important task of bringing these machines to life, maintaining them, fixing them when they malfunction and designing and building new models.

Mechatronics and automation is becoming an increasingly important discipline in today’s digital society. Consumers and society have benefited tremendously from new products which have been designed applying mechatronic principles. These intelligent products include: Mobile phones with mechatronic features. intelligent robotic vacuum cleaners, intelligent wheelchairs

The course is aimed at: graduates from relevant courses, who wish to study mechatronics and automation as their chosen career ,those currently working in mechatronics and automation who wish to enhance their theoretical grounding and practical skills.

Industrial experience

In the group projects, students will have to work with fellow pupils and an industrial client to address a practical problem. Students will gain direct industry experience to add to their CV, develop skills, manage a project through to completion, and practice working in a multidisciplinary group, preparing them for collaborative work throughout their future careers.

Eligibility - Normally a first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in a science or engineering discipline. ELTS requirement is 6.0 overall with no individual component below 5.5

Fee - £23,050 for international students

Scholarship- a range of scholarships starting from £3,460 will be available for this programme.

For further information - https://www.strath.ac.uk/courses/postgraduatetaught/mechatronicsautomation/#whythiscourse or contact - eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk.

