 University Of Sheffield To Offers Scholarships For Economics Master's Programs To International Students
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
The University of Sheffield in the UK is offering scholarships for its postgraduate degree courses for the academic year 2024. These scholarships will cover the full home student fee, while overseas applicants would receive the equivalent of home fees paid.

Master Courses: Postgraduate studies in Economics

MSc Economics

MSc Economics and Public Policy

MSc Financial Economics

MSc Money, Banking and Finance

MSc Finance

Application Process:

Please ensure that you state your interest in the Department of Economics Masters student scholarships in the Fees and Funding Status section of the application form. 

Additionally, include your reasons for scholarship consideration in the personal statement. 

If you have already submitted your application but wish to be considered for scholarships, email economics-admissions@sheffield.ac.uk.

Selection Criteria:

Evaluation based on previous academic records.

Consideration of reasons stated for scholarship application.

Assessment of references provided by referees.

Selection Process:

Applications are reviewed by a Selection Panel.

Panel decisions are confidential.

Decisions made by the Panel are final.

