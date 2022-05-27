Know more about Msc Data Communications Course at University of Sheffield | IStock images

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its MSc Data Communications course starting in September 2022. Students will be taught about all aspects of data communication systems, from transmission methods and hardware to information coding, with a focus on the latest advances in technology.

The course, which is jointly taught by the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering and the Department of Computer Science, aims to give up-to-date knowledge and understanding. Opportunities also exist for dissertation studies to be carried out in collaboration with other university research centres or with industrial organisations. Examples of previous projects include:

The vision system of soccer robots.

Design, construction, testing, and evaluation of a set of transmission line loudspeakers for a home cinema application.

Design and analysis of nano-laser structures.

Remote monitoring for patients with Cystic Fibrosis.

Use of Gabor filter for generic object recognition in images.

Eligibility - First or upper second class honours degree (or international equivalent) in electronic and electrical engineering, physics, maths, and other branches of engineering involving significant mathematical competence and relevant technical modules.

You should have a strong background in maths modules and in technical modules that will prepare you for the multidisciplinary nature of this course. Need evidence of relevant work/practical experience or strong performance in a major individual project during your degree.

Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee- Overseas (2022 annual fee) : £26,200

For further information - https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/postgraduate/taught/courses/2022/data-communications-msceng or contact : eee-mscrec@sheffield.ac.uk ; msc-compsci@sheffield.ac.uk