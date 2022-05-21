Know more about University of Sheffield, UK's new course - MSc in Chemistry and Sustainability

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its MSc Chemistry and Sustainability course starting in September 2022. Develop the specialist chemistry skills that industry, academia, and society need for a sustainable world.



This course is for graduates who want to use and enhance their chemistry skills, and who want to contribute to creating a sustainable world.

It'll give you specialist knowledge of how different organisations, and society at large, can use and produce energy more efficiently, adopt green technologies, and manufacture their products more sustainably.



Students will develop a real understanding of the impact that human activities have on the environment and how to mitigate these effects.



Students will complete a programme of specialist modules that cover environmental and green chemistry, key industrial processes, and the latest sustainability technologies to minimise our energy consumption.



There are optional modules on major topics in modern chemistry including nanochemistry, photochemistry, and advanced materials.



As part of the course, you'll learn how to communicate sustainability issues to specialists and non-specialists, inform them of the sustainability challenges that our planet is facing, and drive change for a sustainable world.



Researchers will teach you advanced research skills and you'll spend around one-third of your course working on your research project, either individually or as a part of a team. You'll choose the topic and be based in one of our world-class research groups, developing skills and expertise that can help you stand out in the graduate job market.



The course includes contributions from the University of Sheffield’s Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures, a leading interdisciplinary research centre.



Eligibility – 3 or 4-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" from a recognised university, or equivalent, in chemistry or a chemistry-related subject.



Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.



Fee- Overseas (2022 annual fee) : £26,200

For further information - Visit here or contact : chem-pgadmissions@sheffield.ac.uk

