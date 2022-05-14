The University of Sheffield , UK is offering two International LLM Scholarships worth £4,000 towards tuition fees for two outstanding students.

Eligibility

You must

· be an overseas student for fee purposes

· have an academic offer from us to study the full-time LLM (includes Sheffield LLM, LLM Corporate and Commercial Law and LLM International Law and Global Justice pathways)

· have an application number

How to apply

You must complete the International LLM Scholarship application form, including a 2,000 word essay. The essay topic is ‘Law alone cannot address all social problems. Discuss.’

Deadline: 12 June 2022

Scholarship applications will be considered together with your application for admission.

Successful applicants will be notified before the end of July 2022.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:11 AM IST