The University of Sheffield , UK is offering two International LLM Scholarships worth £4,000 towards tuition fees for two outstanding students.
Eligibility
You must
· be an overseas student for fee purposes
· have an academic offer from us to study the full-time LLM (includes Sheffield LLM, LLM Corporate and Commercial Law and LLM International Law and Global Justice pathways)
· have an application number
How to apply
You must complete the International LLM Scholarship application form, including a 2,000 word essay. The essay topic is ‘Law alone cannot address all social problems. Discuss.’
Deadline: 12 June 2022
Scholarship applications will be considered together with your application for admission.
Successful applicants will be notified before the end of July 2022.
