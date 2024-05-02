Indian Students Lead Largest Foreign Community In German Universities

Unsplash

According to data from the German National Tourist Office (GNTO), Indian students have surpassed their Chinese counterparts to become the largest group of foreign students in Germany, with over 42,578 enrolments recorded in German universities as of 2023.

According to The Print report, Deputy Head of Mission Georg Enzweiler outlined the benefits of studying in Germany during a joint press conference on Tuesday hosted by the German Embassy in India and the GNTO. He said, "Unlike other countries, studying in Germany is basically free of cost. Education in German public universities is high-class and world-class, but at a much lower cost than other countries, with the German taxpayers paying for the education of both domestic and international students.”

Enzweiler added that while there may still be a language barrier, there has been a significant shift in the past 20 years in terms of the number of universities offering English-language courses.

An overall trend of increasing numbers of international students in Germany is reflected in the spike in Indian student numbers. The number of Indian students rose by an astounding 26% in 2022, compared to a 3.7 percent increase in the total number of international students, as reported by The Print. Engineering, law, management, social sciences, mathematics, and the natural sciences are among the most popular fields of study for Indian students going to Germany for higher education.

Speaking on the welcoming environment for Indian students, Enzweiler remarked, “Germany is very welcoming of Indians — they are hard-working and an ageing society as ours welcomes them.” Over 18 million people in Germany are 65 years of age or older, and the country is experiencing an ageing population. In light of these demographic issues, the country views the influx of Indian students as a positive development.