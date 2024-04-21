Germany Opportunity Card For Skilled Job Seekers: All You Need To Know

Canva

From June 2024, an 'opportunity card,' will be introduced by the Government of Germany to allow skilled job seekers to stay in Germany and look for work. The Opportunity Card makes it easier for candidates to get a job in Germany. Everything you need to know about this card:

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold recognised qualifications from their home country, such as a university degree or a vocational qualification of at least two years.

Basic proficiency in either German (A1 CEFR) or English (B2 CEFR).

Score a minimum of six points on a points-based system, which evaluates factors like qualification recognition, language skills, professional experience, age, ties to Germany, and potential job opportunities for your spouse or partner.

Benefits of the Opportunity Card:

Legal residence and job search in Germany without needing a permanent job contract.

Participation in work trials or secondary employment for up to 20 hours per week.

Extension of the card for an additional two years upon securing a job offer but lacking the necessary resident title.

Faster and more efficient process compared to traditional recognition methods.

How to Apply:

Apply for the Opportunity Card at the German diplomatic mission in your home country or the relevant local immigration authority if you're already in Germany.

Duration and Conditions:

The Opportunity Card is issued for a maximum of one year.

Holders must be able to support themselves during this period.

Allows for work trials or secondary employment for up to 20 hours per week.

Extension for an additional two years possible if eligible employment is secured.

By offering an easier route to job candidates within the country, Germany aims to draw and keep skilled workers with the launch of the Opportunity Card.