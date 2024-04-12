Germany Expands Working Hours For International Students And Apprentices In 2024

Unsplash.

As of March 1, 2024, international students and apprentices in Germany have a new update. The regulations governing their working hours have undergone a significant overhaul, offering them increased flexibility and broader employment options.

Doubled working hour allowance

Previously restricted to ten hours a week for side jobs, students and apprentices can now take on double hours. The new rules allow them to work for up to 20 hours weekly, providing greater opportunities to earn while they study or train.

These updated regulations are not limited to those actively enrolled in educational programs. They extend to individuals in Germany for various purposes, such as seeking training, attending language courses, or preparing for university studies. This means that even temporary visitors for educational reasons can benefit from the increased working hour limits.

The changes aim to make Germany a more appealing destination for international students and apprentices. By enabling them to work more hours, the new rules seek to support individuals in financing their educational pursuits while also easing their transition into the German labour market post-graduation or training completion.

Beyond students and apprentices

The recent amendments under the Skilled Immigration Act go beyond students and apprentices. They include provisions to facilitate access to the labour market for various professionals, including IT specialists, nursing aides, business founders, and foreign short-term employees.

These changes further solidify Germany's reputation as a welcoming and attractive hub for talent from around the globe.