West Bengal PGET 2024 Admit Card Released; Exam To Be Conducted On July 6

WBPGET 2024 Admit Card Released; Exam To Be Conducted On July 6 | Representative Image

The WBPGET 2024 exam is set to be conducted on July 6, 2024. The West Bengal University of Technology Post Graduate Entrance Examination (WB PGET) 2024 hall ticket has officially been released by the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT).

The candidates who are eligible to appear for the said exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at wbut.ac.in. In order to download the admit cards, the candidates need to enter their application number and password as required on the given link.

The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

It is planned for the exam to be administered online. The WB PGET exam lasts for ninety minutes. A total of fifty objective questions will be asked. There will not be any deductions for wrong answers; candidates will receive one mark for each right response.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.