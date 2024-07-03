UPSC CSE Prelims Results: 14,625 Candidates Qualify! Details For Mains With Exam Dates & Pattern

Representative image

A total of 14,625 students have successfully qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examinations, which were held on June 16. The examination results were officially declared on Monday, July 1, on the UPSC website.

As a result, the qualified candidates are now eligible to proceed to the Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled to commence on September 20.

To participate in the Mains Examination, candidates must complete the online Detailed Application Form (DAF). Those who successfully pass the Mains Examination will be invited to the Personality Test, the final stage of the examination process.



Candidates who ultimately qualify will be selected for prestigious All India Services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others.

The Mains Examination will consist of nine papers, including two language papers (Paper A and Paper B) that are qualifying in nature. The remaining seven papers, including Essay, General Studies I-IV, and Optional I and II, will be evaluated for ranking purposes.

Note that Paper A is not mandatory for candidates from the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.