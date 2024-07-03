 UPSC CSE Prelims Results: 14,625 Candidates Qualify! Details For Mains With Exam Dates & Pattern
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CSE Prelims Results: 14,625 Candidates Qualify! Details For Mains With Exam Dates & Pattern

UPSC CSE Prelims Results: 14,625 Candidates Qualify! Details For Mains With Exam Dates & Pattern

To participate in the Mains Examination, candidates must complete the online Detailed Application Form (DAF). Those who successfully pass the Mains Examination will be invited to the Personality Test, the final stage of the examination process.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

A total of 14,625 students have successfully qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examinations, which were held on June 16. The examination results were officially declared on Monday, July 1, on the UPSC website.

As a result, the qualified candidates are now eligible to proceed to the Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled to commence on September 20.

To participate in the Mains Examination, candidates must complete the online Detailed Application Form (DAF). Those who successfully pass the Mains Examination will be invited to the Personality Test, the final stage of the examination process.

Candidates who ultimately qualify will be selected for prestigious All India Services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others.

The Mains Examination will consist of nine papers, including two language papers (Paper A and Paper B) that are qualifying in nature. The remaining seven papers, including Essay, General Studies I-IV, and Optional I and II, will be evaluated for ranking purposes.

Note that Paper A is not mandatory for candidates from the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Atal Seva Kendra Operator Vacancies: Haryana Invites Applications For 1500 Posts

Atal Seva Kendra Operator Vacancies: Haryana Invites Applications For 1500 Posts

UPSC CSE Prelims Results: 14,625 Candidates Qualify! Details For Mains With Exam Dates & Pattern

UPSC CSE Prelims Results: 14,625 Candidates Qualify! Details For Mains With Exam Dates & Pattern

FMGE June 2024 To Be Conducted On July 6: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, And Schedule

FMGE June 2024 To Be Conducted On July 6: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, And Schedule

Calcutta High Court Asks CBI To Submit Hard Disk In School Job Case

Calcutta High Court Asks CBI To Submit Hard Disk In School Job Case

New Zealand Sees Surge Of 69,000 International Students In 2023

New Zealand Sees Surge Of 69,000 International Students In 2023