West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT Today

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Representational Pic

The round 3 seat allotment result for NEET UG counselling will be announced by the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee today, October 21, 2024. By entering their login credentials, candidates who completed the college and course choices form can access their allocation status on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.



How to check?



-Go to wbmcc.nic.in, the official website.

-Select the available link for the WB NEET round 3 seat allotment 2024.

-Enter your login information.

-The screen will display the allotment for the third round of West Bengal NEET Counselling 2024.

-Open the allocation order and download it.

-Preserve it for future use.



In addition to state, management, and NRI (only medical) quota seats in private medical and dental colleges for MBBS/BDS, students can also be admitted to West Bengal state quota seats in government medical and dental colleges through WB NEET UG counselling 2024.

Required documents

-Admit card: The NEET admit card is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam center.

-Photo ID: A valid, non-expired, and authentic photo ID proof, such as a voter ID, Aadhaar card, passport, or driving license.

-Mark sheets: Class 10 and 12 mark sheets.

-Result: The NEET result 2024.

-Certificates: Domicile certificate, caste/category certificate, migration certificate, and medical certificate from a registered practitioner.

-Photographs: 6–8 recent passport-sized photographs.

-Verification slip: The final verification slip generated after the verification of the document.

-Disability certificate: If applicable, a disability certificate issued by the medical board of IPGMER Kolkata.