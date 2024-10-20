NCERT Launches 'Sathee' Portal For Students: Access Free Resources For JEE, NEET, & SSC; Here's How To Join

File Photo

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched the ‘Sathee Portal 2024,’ a free self-assessment tool aimed at assisting students in preparing for competitive exams like the JEE (for engineering) and NEET (for medical studies).

The portal offers study resources in Hindi, English, and several regional languages. Interested candidates can register by visiting the official site at sathee.prutor.ai.

What is the NCERT Sathee Portal 2024?

The ‘Sathee’ portal is a online platform designed to help students prepare for competitive exams. It provides a variety of free resources, including learning materials, video lectures, mock exams, and expert coaching.

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which aims to ensure equitable access to quality education for all students. By offering free educational materials through the Sathee portal, the government hopes to bridge the achievement gap and enhance educational opportunities across the country. Reports indicate that over 437,000 students have already signed up to utilize this valuable resource.

How Does the NCERT Sathee Portal 2024 Work?

Upon registering on the NCERT ‘Sathee’ portal, students can choose their focus area, whether it be engineering, medicine, or SSC exams. They will gain access to live classes, personalized tutoring, NCERT-aligned textbooks, and video solutions.

Furthermore, training is not only available online but also broadcast on DTH television channels, making it accessible to students in areas with limited internet connectivity. The portal includes a chatbot feature that answers student queries, ensuring easy navigation and access to resources.

The ‘Sathee’ portal operates daily from 10 AM to 6 PM, except on Sundays and public holidays.

Features of the NCERT Sathee Portal 2024

45-Day JEE Crash Course: A specialized program designed to prepare students for JEE and other engineering entrance exams, complete with essential study materials.

Coaching Classes for All: The platform offers valuable resources for students preparing for GATE, CAT, and UPSC exams as well.

Expert Mentorship: Students receive guidance from subject specialists and mentors from prestigious institutions such as IITs, NITs, and AIIMS during live, interactive sessions.

Multilingual Video Lectures: The portal features lectures on various topics related to engineering, medicine, and SSC, delivered in multiple regional languages to accommodate diverse learners.

AI-Powered Self-Assessment Tool: This feature allows students to monitor their progress, evaluate their strengths and weaknesses, and receive personalized suggestions for improvement.

Mock Exams and Problem-Solving Sessions: These sessions, guided by subject matter experts, provide essential practice opportunities for students preparing for real exams.

How to Register on the NCERT Sathee Portal 2024

Visit the official NCERT website at sathee.prutor.ai.

Complete the registration form by entering your name, email address, and academic background.

Select the competitive exam you wish to prepare for, such as JEE, NEET, or SSC.

After registering, you can participate in live sessions, access self-assessment tools, and watch educational video lectures.