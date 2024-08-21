West Bengal NEET UG 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Details Here

NEET UG | iStock

Registration for the West Bengal National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 counselling will open today, August 20, at the Directorate of Medical Education. The deadline for registering for West Bengal NEET UG counselling is August 23, 2024.

For admission to MBBS and BDS programs at medical and dental schools, candidates who passed the medical entrance exam can fill out the West Bengal NEET UG 2024 counselling application form via the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

How to apply?

-Go to neetcounselling2024.in/west-bengal and click on the registration link for NEET counselling.

-To generate your log-in credentials, fill out the registration form using your NEET roll number and rank card. Enter your login information and complete the counselling registration form.

-After paying the NEET counselling fee, select "Submit."

-Take a hard copy of the NEET UG counselling application form (pdf) and save it.

What's next?

There will be four rounds of counselling - first, second, third, and the round for stray vacancies.

On August 22, 23, and 24, after the NEET counselling registration process, there will be a verification process. On August 27, the list of candidates who have been selected will be released. The online choice-filling period will run from August 27 to August 29.



On September 2, the WB NEET UG round 1 seat allocation result 2024 will be released. From September 3 to 5, shortlisted candidates must report to the designated college.