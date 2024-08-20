 UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Starts From Today; All Key Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Starts From Today; All Key Details Inside

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Starts From Today; All Key Details Inside

Those applying to MBBS and BDS programs in Uttar Pradesh must complete the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process. Candidates who meet the requirements can register online at upneet.gov.in, the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Starts From Today; All Key Details Inside | Official Website

Registration for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 will today, August 20th, according to the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). Candidates can register for the UP NEET counselling until August 24, 2 p.m.

Those applying to MBBS and BDS programs in Uttar Pradesh must complete the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process. Online choice filling, which is open from August 24 to August 29, will be the first step in the procedure. Candidates who meet the requirements can register online at upneet.gov.in, the official website.

FPJ Shorts
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Starts From Today; All Key Details Inside
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Starts From Today; All Key Details Inside
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Bench Led By CJI DY Chandrachud To Hear Plea Today
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Bench Led By CJI DY Chandrachud To Hear Plea Today
South Africa Committed To Strengthening Bilateral Trade & Investment With India: Parks Tau
South Africa Committed To Strengthening Bilateral Trade & Investment With India: Parks Tau
Mumbai: City Civil Court Orders Builder To Complete Conveyance For Malad Housing Society After 15-Year Legal Battle
Mumbai: City Civil Court Orders Builder To Complete Conveyance For Malad Housing Society After 15-Year Legal Battle

Within this time, candidates must complete and lock in their selections. On August 30, the seat allocation findings will be made public. In order to finish the admissions process, those who are given seats must report to their respective colleges between August 31 and September 5.

Registration Fees

Candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000 through the online payment portal available on the official website in order to take part in the counselling procedure.

How to register?

-Create an account on the official website, upneet.gov.in, and fill out the necessary personal, academic, contact, NEET 2024, and other fields.
-As instructed by the organisation holding the exam, candidates must upload a passport-size photo, their signature, and their left thumb impression.
-In order to properly submit the application, pay the registration cost online.
-Check all completed information on the form and hit submit.

Read Also
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Now Open, Apply Now!
article-image

Required documents:

Following documents will be required while registering for NEET UG 2024 counselling:

-UP NEET 2024 admit card

-NEET 2024 result

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-Two passport-sized photographs

-Domicile certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Starts From Today; All Key Details Inside

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Starts From Today; All Key Details Inside

Jailed Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Aims To Become Oxford University Chancellor; Sends ‘Formal...

Jailed Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Aims To Become Oxford University Chancellor; Sends ‘Formal...

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!

TSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!

TSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!

PNB Cyber Security Expert Application Window Closes Today, Apply Now!

PNB Cyber Security Expert Application Window Closes Today, Apply Now!