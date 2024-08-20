UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Starts From Today; All Key Details Inside | Official Website

Registration for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 will today, August 20th, according to the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). Candidates can register for the UP NEET counselling until August 24, 2 p.m.

Those applying to MBBS and BDS programs in Uttar Pradesh must complete the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process. Online choice filling, which is open from August 24 to August 29, will be the first step in the procedure. Candidates who meet the requirements can register online at upneet.gov.in, the official website.

Within this time, candidates must complete and lock in their selections. On August 30, the seat allocation findings will be made public. In order to finish the admissions process, those who are given seats must report to their respective colleges between August 31 and September 5.



Registration Fees

Candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000 through the online payment portal available on the official website in order to take part in the counselling procedure.

How to register?

-Create an account on the official website, upneet.gov.in, and fill out the necessary personal, academic, contact, NEET 2024, and other fields.

-As instructed by the organisation holding the exam, candidates must upload a passport-size photo, their signature, and their left thumb impression.

-In order to properly submit the application, pay the registration cost online.

-Check all completed information on the form and hit submit.

Required documents:

Following documents will be required while registering for NEET UG 2024 counselling:

-UP NEET 2024 admit card

-NEET 2024 result

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-Two passport-sized photographs

-Domicile certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)