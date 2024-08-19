Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Now Open, Apply Now! | Representational Pic

Registration for the Tripura National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG (NEET-UG) counselling 2024 is now open from today, August 19, according to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura. Candidates who fulfil the conditions can register by visiting the dmeonline.tripura.gov.in website.

According to Tripura NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule, registration deadlines are August 20 and August 21, respectively. The applicants will have till August 27 to make their selections after the merit list is made public on August 23. On August 29, 2024, the seat allocation results are anticipated to be made public.

Registration Fees



For the Tripura NEET 2024 counselling, General and OBC-NCL (State Domicile) applicants must pay Rs 2,000, while General-EWS – OBC-NCL (Non Domicile) candidates must pay Rs 1,800. However, the Tripura NEET counselling cost for 2024 is Rs 1,500 for applicants from reserved groups, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disabilities (PwD), and Transgender.

How to register?



-Please visit dmeonline.tripura.gov.in, the official website.

-Navigate to the webpage's "Apply Online" option and select it.

-To access the registration page, select the drop-down menu next to "Admission for the UG course."

-Enter the NEET application number or roll number now.

-Complete the necessary fields, scan the papers, and send them in the format asked.

-Pay the application fee in step six.

-Print or save the Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2024 application for later use.