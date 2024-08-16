Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule OUT; Check Here | Freepik Image

The dates of the 2024 Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling have been released by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). The first round of applications will open on August 18 and run through August 24. Additionally, the choice filling and locking procedure will begin on August 18 and run through August 25. On August 27, the merit list will be made public.

Results will be made public on August 30 after the seat allocation process, which runs from August 28 to August 29. From August 31 to September 5, candidates must report to the institutes to which they have been assigned.



Registration Fees



For applicants in the unreserved category, the registration cost is Rs 1,000; for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), it is Rs 500; and for students who are non-resident Indians (NRIs), it is Rs 10,000.

The application fee must be paid by credit card, debit card, or online banking for candidates.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024



Counselling is available to candidates who passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) test. Students who wish to register online must go to the official website, cgdme.in, and fill out the necessary information to submit their applications. It is recommended that applicants download and print a copy of the application for their records.

By accessing the official website, cgdme.in, applicants to the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programs can view the whole calendar.