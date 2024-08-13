NEET UG Counselling 2024: State-Wise Schedule OUT, MBBS Classes To Start On October 1

Representational Pic

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced the schedule for state NEET UG counselling 2024 on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The state counselling committees will conduct the NEET UG counselling separately to fill 85% of the available seats, while the remaining 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be filled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Check the schedule here

Some states that have started the state NEET UG counselling 2024 include Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

According to the announced schedule, all states have been instructed to begin NEET UG counselling registration 2024 from August 21 and conclude on August 29. Students will be offered admission under the state quota seats after meeting the reservation policy and eligibility criteria set by the respective state or union territory.

Aspirants seeking admission to the BSc Nursing course conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals under Military Nursing Services (MNS) will be granted admission based on the NEET UG 2024 score.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has closed the registration for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2024 at kea.kar.nic.in and is expected to announce the verification schedule soon.

The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, will close the MP NEET UG counselling registration 2024 on August 20.

The conducting body of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2024, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, has also started the application process for MBBS and BDS admissions in the state medical colleges.

The last date to apply for Punjab MBBS and BDS admissions at the official website, bfuhs.ac.in, is August 15. However, candidates will be allowed to make the payment by August 16.

Notes:

For State Counselling, dates are specific to the state counselling committees and may vary by state.

For AIQ and Deemed/Central Universities, specific dates for stray vacancy rounds are provided.