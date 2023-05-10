 West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023: WBBSE announces class 10th exam result date, check here
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal class 12th Result 2023 expected date by May end or June 1st week | Representative Image

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the date for the West Bengal class 10 Result 2023.

As per the announcement by the West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu, the state class 10th results 2023 will be announced on May 19.

Once the result is announced via press conference, the result link will be issued on the official website at wbbse.org.

Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) to access the result.

Check the WB Madhyamik Result 2023 timings, steps to access the marksheet below.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date, Time

West Bnegal board 10th result 2023 resilt will be announced on May 19 at 10 am via the press conference and the result link will be issued on the official website at 12 noon.

"This is for information of all concerned that the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E.), 2023, will be announced by the Hon'ble President of the Board on 19th May 2023, at 10:00 am through a press conference," reads the official notice by the State education board.

West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik exams 2023 were held from February 23 to March 4 between 12:45 pm to 3 pm. The exams were held in a total of 2,867 exam centres. This year, a total of 6,98,628 students registered for the WB class 10th exams.

Steps to download WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023:

  • Go to the official website at wbbse.org

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the WB 10th result 2023 link

  • A new login page would open.

  • Enter your roll number and date of birth or other details, as prompted

  • Access the marksheet and download the same

  • Take print out for the future references.

