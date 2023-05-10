CBSE results 2023 to be out soon, check ways to download scorecard

The CBSE 2023 10th, 12th results are expected to be out soon | Representative image

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the class 10th and 12th results 2023.

According to the various reports, CBSE results for both classes 10th and 12th will be released within this week.

The CBSE will announce the results on its official website at cbse.gov.in.

Once declared, the results will be made available on various mediums.

There is no official notification or circular from CBSE as of now.

However, DigiLocker has been updated and chances are that the results may be out soon.

Students can check CBSE class 10 & 12 results 2023 through these ways also.

CBSE website

CBSE 10th 12th Results, once released, will be available online on the official website results.cbse.nic.in. Direct link for the same will also be available on cbse.gov.in . One can check their scorecards by entering their Roll Number.

DigiLocker

CBSE Results Class 10, 12 will also be available on DigiLocker. Students need to activate their DigiLocker Account ahead of the results.

CBSE results Umang application

CBSE Results are also released on Umang App available on play store and app store. People who are registered on the app can download their results and check it on the application.

CBSE results Pariksha Sangam

School Wise Results are released on Pariksha Sangam by the central board. The access, however, is limited to the schools and students cannot access the same.

CBSE results through SMS

Students can also check their CBSE Results through simple SMS. To check their results, all students need to do is send a message - cbse10 < space > roll number or cbse12 < space > roll number to 7738299899. The result would be sent on SMS to the phone number.

CBSE Results through IVR

In case you do not have access to either of the above methods, you can also call to find your result. Candidates can use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to obtain their CBSE results by calling the official IVRS number which would be provided once the notice is out. Last year, for Delhi the number was 24300699, and for outside Delhi, it was 011-24300699.