CBSE results expected by mid-May, fingers crossed, students & schools hope for lenient marking in Physics

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce board results by end of this week or in the next week, as final re-checking is in progress. But, the main worry before the 38 lakh students across the country is: Will the board be extra lenient and let them pass the exam considering the high level of difficulty in most examinations.

National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS) approached the board and sought leniency while evaluating answer sheets, especially for the Physics exam.

From students’ side, more than 93,000 students signed an online petition and approached the board seeking lenient marking of Physics answer sheet. Further, Twitter has been flooded with pleas and tweets seeking ‘humane’ behaviour of the board citing the high difficulty level of the paper.

So, what’s the verdict? As per initial interactions, CBSE gave an assurance that it will be reviewing the issue and will initiate the required steps to assuage the worries of students and schools.

"The matter has been brought to the notice and knowledge of Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE," said Indira Rajan, secretary-general, of NCCS.

He added that Sahodaya groups across the world are also optimistically awaiting a favourable outcome considering the larger interest of students and schools as well.

While the board might be lenient enough to let most students pass, those who were too far below the passing point might suffer. In fact, this year, the examination was so tough that not just students but also schools requested CBSE to be lenient.

CBSE results expected soon... final re-checking in progress

As per the latest information, CBSE has completed the rechecking of marks input done by the evaluators.

The paper evaluation was completed around April 22. The evaluators then had to enter the marks of each subject of all candidates in the CBSE marks uploading portal.

The board has started rechecking the marks input and matched it with the answer sheets to ensure zero errors.

This process takes about 15 working days.