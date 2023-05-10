Indore: Joint IDA, SGSITS, IMC team to strengthen damaged pillars after waterlogging in Cancer Hospital

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of engineers of IDA, SGSITS, and Indore Municipal Corporation has done a strength testing of the building and damaged done by the decades-old water logging in the basement of the Cancer Hospital.

Moreover, the team has concluded that the pillars in the hospital basement were damaged by the water logging as it rusted the iron roads in the pillars, turning the building weak.

The team, under the supervision of IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, was working to solve the water logging issue and the strength testing of the building for last one month and reached on the final conclusion on Tuesday.

According to sources, the team has prepared a report explaining the issues as well as the possible solutions and it would be submitted to the Divisional Commissioner.

“Pillars of the basement were damaged due to years-old water logging. It can be repaired by spending about Rs 60 lakh while other solution is to fill the basement to get rid of the problem. Final decision would be taken by the Divisional Commissioner,” sources said.

Meanwhile, hospital’s in-charge Dr OP Gurjar said that a team has been working on the issue and it would be resolved soon.

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they didn’t receive the report yet and will act on the best possible solutions.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar told media that the work was done as per directions of Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma and report will be submitted to him.

Earlier, the project implementation unit of PWD had prepared a proposal of Rs 56 lakh for solving the two-decade old water logging problem.

The PIU unit of PWD has prepared a report with the plan to do waterproofing of the basement and also to excavate to know the exact reason for the water seepage. The basement of the hospital remained water logged since1998. Officials found the seepage issue and found that water is coming from an old well behind the hospital.