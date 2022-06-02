West Bengal Board Madhyamik result 2022 tomorrow, know how to check at wbresults.nic.in

IStock

Tomorrow, June 3, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10 Madhyamik result. WB Board 10th Madhyamik results will be available on the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in after 9 a.m. tomorrow. Although the WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022 will be announced at a press conference at 9 a.m. tomorrow, students will be able to get physical copies of the WB board 10th result mark sheets and pass certificates starting from 10 a.m. tomorrow at chosen camp offices.

Here's how to check the result:

Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in Select WB Madhyamik result link. Insert the login credentials. Submit and download the result and WB Madhyamik 10th result

Between March 7 and March 16, the West Bengal Board Class 10 exams were held in an offline mode. This year, more over 11 lakh students registered for the WB board Madhyamik exams.

WB Madhyamik Class 10 results were released on July 20 last year. Last year, the overall pass rate was 100 percent. The WBBSE did not print a merit list because the WB 10th Madhyamik exams could not be held last year because of the ongoing Covid epidemic.