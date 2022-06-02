NEET-PG 2022 rank 2 Dr. Joseph Johnson shares his reaction to the results

Photo: Pexels

Dr. Joseph Johnson, who secured the second rank in NEET PG 2022, never expected to achieve the feat despite the paper being easy.

“I never imagined that I would get the second position even though the paper was easy,” said Joseph, who was sure about getting into the top 10.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET-PG 2022 results on Wednesday, June 1.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the NEET-PG results in a record 10 days.

“NEET-PG results are out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://natboard.edu.in,” said the tweet by Minister Mansukh Mandviya.

Here are the top 10 NEET-PG 2022 toppers we know so far- AIR 1- Dr. Shagun Batra AIR 2- Dr. Joseph AIR 4- Dr. Swaroop Hegde AIR 5- Dr. Nehar AIR 6- Dr. Tanishq AIR 7- Dr. Nisarg AIR 8- Dr. Armaan AIR 9- Dr. Sushant AIR 10- Dr. Nibraz.

