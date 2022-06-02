e-Paper Get App

NEET-PG 2022 rank 2 Dr. Joseph Johnson shares his reaction to the results

Abhishek NairUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Pexels

Dr. Joseph Johnson, who secured the second rank in NEET PG 2022, never expected to achieve the feat despite the paper being easy.

“I never imagined that I would get the second position even though the paper was easy,” said Joseph, who was sure about getting into the top 10.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET-PG 2022 results on Wednesday, June 1.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the NEET-PG results in a record 10 days.

“NEET-PG results are out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://natboard.edu.in,” said the tweet by Minister Mansukh Mandviya.

Here are the top 10 NEET-PG 2022 toppers we know so far- AIR 1- Dr. Shagun Batra AIR 2- Dr. Joseph AIR 4- Dr. Swaroop Hegde AIR 5- Dr. Nehar AIR 6- Dr. Tanishq AIR 7- Dr. Nisarg AIR 8- Dr. Armaan AIR 9- Dr. Sushant AIR 10- Dr. Nibraz.

Read Also
NEET PG 2022 rank 12 Vishal Reddy reveals his reaction to the results
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationNEET-PG 2022 rank 2 Dr. Joseph Johnson shares his reaction to the results

RECENT STORIES

CBI grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal over post-poll violence

CBI grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal over post-poll violence

ED not allowing me to go abroad for treatment: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to Calcutta High Court

ED not allowing me to go abroad for treatment: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to Calcutta High Court

Loan default case: Bombay HC refuses nod to ex-chairman of Mantri Realty to go to Nepal, notes...

Loan default case: Bombay HC refuses nod to ex-chairman of Mantri Realty to go to Nepal, notes...

SpiceJet to operate 37 special Haj flights for pilgrims

SpiceJet to operate 37 special Haj flights for pilgrims

Satyender Jain arrest: ED moves HC against order allowing presence of lawyer during interrogation

Satyender Jain arrest: ED moves HC against order allowing presence of lawyer during interrogation