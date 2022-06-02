NEET PG 2022 rank 12 Vishal Reddy reveals his reaction to the results

NEET PG 2022 rank 12 Vishal Reddy |

Vishal Reddy, who secured Rank 12 in NEET PG 2022, told the Free Press Journal that he is short of words to describe his happiness with the results. “I really have no words to describe this feeling. I am happy that my hard work finally paid off,” said Vishal.

"I started my preparation for NEET PG 2022 after my internship last year. From the beginning, I had clarity that its going to be long journey ahead so I decided not to burnout and planned accordingly," added Vishal, who gave credit to his friends and mother for giving him the confidence to sail through NEET PG exam.

Vishal also dedicated the achievement to his best friend Kalyan, who passed away in a road accident while he was preparing for NEET-PG exam. "Kalyan was my go to person for anything and it took some time for me to come to terms with his death. I dedicate this rank to him," Vishal told FPJ.

NEET-PG results 2022 were announced by The National Board of Examinations (NBE), informed Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on June 1, Wednesday.

“NEET-PG results are out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://natboard.edu.in,” said the tweet by Minister Mansukh Mandviya

The NEET PG 2022 topper is Dr. Shagun Batra.

How you can check results:

Visit the website natboard.edu.in/ or nbe.edu.in/

Click on the link 'NEET PG 2022 results' available on the homepage.

The PDF of the result will open.

Use ‘Ctrl+F’ and search your roll number for the results.