NEET-PG 2022 Results declared; Here's the top 10 rankers we know

The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared today with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days.

Here's all the NEET-PG 2022 toppers we know so far-

AIR 1- Dr. Shagun Batra

AIR 2- Dr. Joseph

AIR 4- Dr. Swaroop Hegde

AIR 5- Dr. Nehar

AIR 6- Dr. Tanishq

AIR 7- Dr. Nisarg

AIR 8- Dr. Armaan

AIR 9- Dr. Sushant

AIR 10- Dr. Nibraz