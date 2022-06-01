 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

NEET-PG 2022 Results declared; Here's the top 10 rankers we know

The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared today with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days

Prerana Pamkar Chaitali DharamshiUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 11:29 PM IST
article-image

The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared today with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days.

Here's all the NEET-PG 2022 toppers we know so far-

AIR 1- Dr. Shagun Batra

AIR 2- Dr. Joseph

AIR 4- Dr. Swaroop Hegde

AIR 5- Dr. Nehar

AIR 6- Dr. Tanishq

AIR 7- Dr. Nisarg

AIR 8- Dr. Armaan

AIR 9- Dr. Sushant

AIR 10- Dr. Nibraz

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationNEET-PG 2022 Results declared; Here's the top 10 rankers we know

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai logs 700 plus COVID-19 cases; active tally crosses 2,900

Mumbai logs 700 plus COVID-19 cases; active tally crosses 2,900

Microsoft confirms 'Follina' virus: A 'Zero-Day' vulnerability affecting 32 versions of Windows

Microsoft confirms 'Follina' virus: A 'Zero-Day' vulnerability affecting 32 versions of Windows

Mumbai: BMC appeals against use of plastic, warns penal action

Mumbai: BMC appeals against use of plastic, warns penal action

Chattisgarh: Smugglers arrested with Rs 50 lakh diamond

Chattisgarh: Smugglers arrested with Rs 50 lakh diamond

Bombay HC grants bail to businessman accused of ramming vehicle into constable

Bombay HC grants bail to businessman accused of ramming vehicle into constable