NEET-PG 2022 Results declared; Here's the top 10 rankers we know

The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared today with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days.
Here's all the NEET-PG 2022 toppers we know so far-
AIR 1- Dr. Shagun Batra
AIR 2- Dr. Joseph
AIR 4- Dr. Swaroop Hegde
AIR 5- Dr. Nehar
AIR 6- Dr. Tanishq
AIR 7- Dr. Nisarg
AIR 8- Dr. Armaan
AIR 9- Dr. Sushant
AIR 10- Dr. Nibraz
