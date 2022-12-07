ANI

Mumbai: War-hit Ukraine's foreign minister has sent a touching message to Indian students who were forced to flee the country after the Russian invasion. Thousands of Indian students, the majority of whom were studying medicine, were forced to leave Ukraine after Russia invaded the country in February this year.

While addressing the Ukraine returned Indian students during an interview with NDTV, Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, "Come back when Ukraine wins. You were always an integral part of our society. We want to celebrate Diwali together in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine where Diwali became a part of the local tradition."

According to media reports, approximately 18,000 students pursuing medical studies in Ukraine returned after the war began. Prior to fleeing the war zone, Indian students endured a terrifying experience, taking refuge in bunkers as Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles.

"Come back when we win. In the meantime, pray for Ukraine and support Ukraine by all means available to you." said Mr. Kuleba in the interview.

Months after narrowly escaping the war zone, Ukraine returned Indian students now face an uncertain future for their education has been halted. Many of them have sought assistance from authorities and have also taken part in protests.