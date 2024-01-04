"We have Done As Promised": Rajasthan CM On Forming SIT In Paper Leak Cases

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | ANI

Nagaur, Rajasthan: In his first press conference two weeks back as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma declared to form a special investigation team (SIT) to prevent paper leaks and an anti-gangster task force to combat organized crime. The first time CM while addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra here on Tuesday said that as promised to form SIT against those who have duped students in the paper leak case, his govt did it today.

"I assure you, the accused will not be spared at any cost... We have formed a task force against gangsters and we will not let criminals set foot in Rajasthan", added the CM.

In the press conference he emphasized on women's safety, eliminating corruption, and maintaining law and order and the same was reflected in his speech on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Nagaur, Rajasthan: Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, CM Bhajanlal Sharma says, "We promised to form SIT against those who have duped students in the paper leak case, and today in front of you, we have done as promised. I assure you, the accused will not be… pic.twitter.com/YNw9ogOzvd — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

What's benefit of 'Sankalp yatra' ?

The chief minister (CM) stated that the purpose of the 'Sankalp Yatra' is to ensure that all beneficiaries receive full benefits from the public welfare schemes of the Centre. He emphasized the PM's commitment to ensuring that no eligible person misses out on these benefits. Sharma urged the public to inform every deprived person in their village and locality about the camps.

He also called upon the BJP workers and officials to make sure that all the schemes of the government reaches to the underprivileged. Sharma said that BJP government is for common people and development will be done while making sure that every section of the society gets its benefits.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also criticized the then Congress government and said that under the previous regime the youth were treated unfairly.

However Rajasthan Congress president, Govind Singh Dotasra Tuesday accused the BJP of misleading people during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra by mentioning the Ram temple issue and taking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.