Ghaziabad Viral Video: Woman Performs Obscene Dance At BJP's 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' In Bhojpur

A video going viral from Ghaziabad's Modinagar area in Bhojpur locality, showed a woman performing obscene dance on stage during BJP's 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'. In the video, the woman can be seen on stage performing to the song 'Chhath pe soya tha behnoi' from the film Karan-Arjun.

Local reports claimed that the programme's organisers held the dance show to gather more crowd for the event.

December 30 video from BJP event

The dance show in question was held on Saturday (December 30). The event held in Shakurpur village of Bhojpur in Ghaziabad also had village head and his wife, the local MLA and MP Satya Pal Singh on the stage.

The stage also had a banner with photos of the various functionaries. The poster in the background is visible as the woman dances on stage.

Officer and functionaries refute claims

However, officers and those responsible for the event refuted the claims that the dance performance took place while the functionaries were on stage.

A news report quoted an officer saying that the event took place with proper protocols. The officer also said that the dance performance must have taken place after the guests had left.

Obscene dance video

However, the video that went viral clearly showed the woman on stage performing objectionable and obscene dance moves during a public platform.

What is Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra?

The Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, 2023, from Khunti, Jharkhand. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to create awareness among citizens about various welfare schemes and seek their participation in the spirit of “Jan Bhagidari” to ensure 100% saturation of schemes.