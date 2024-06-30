'We Focus On All-Round Development Of Our Student,' Says BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi

BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi |

"A 92% success rate in SSC exams for government schools is historical,” says BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi while congratulating the top performers of SSC from BMC-run schools. The event highlighted the achievements of students and the collective efforts of BMC schools to provide quality education.

He emphasised the full support provided to students, including the provision of free materials. "We distribute all necessary items like books, bags, and stationery to 350,000 students at no cost. Our BMC schools are equipped with digital libraries, e-libraries, reading rooms, digital classrooms, virtual classrooms, and even an astronomy lab," Tadvi said.

Tadvi also highlighted the holistic development approach of BMC schools. "We focus on the all-round development of our students. We excel in sports at the state level and actively encourage participation in drawing, sports, and other extracurricular competitions," he added.

The rising admission rates reflect the growing trust in BMC schools. "Our admission rate is increasing, with 60,000 new admissions already completed. We aim to achieve 100,000 student admissions by July 31st. Our schools cater to diverse communities, offering education in eight different languages: English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Gujarati," Tadvi mentioned. In addition to state board syllabi, BMC has introduced CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and IB board schools in recent years to enhance educational options.

He addressed the preference for private schools, pointing out that the fee structure of private schools is significantly higher than that of BMC schools. He emphasised that BMC schools have top-quality buildings and infrastructure, but parents need to recognise this, especially since BMC does not promote itself extensively on social media.

Tadvi took pride in the achievements of BMC schools, stating the significance of the felicitation event organised by The Free Press Journal. "Our achievements are being recognised, our students are being felicitated at The Free Press Journal. However we need to change the perceptions of parents and society regarding BMC schools. This change is happening gradually, with more students and parents choosing our schools. Government officers, police department personnel, middle-class families, and even higher-category schools are sending their children to BMC schools," he said.

Teacher training is a priority for BMC, with Tadvi explaining, "We provide regular training for our teachers based on their needs. Annually, we organise 5, 7, or 10-day training programs on motivation, stress management, new technology, and effective teaching methods."

Highlighting the future-ready approach of BMC schools, he mentioned, "We have established 250 skill labs for SSC classes 9 and 12, where students learn various skills, including AI. We provide basic AI knowledge because it is the future for this generation. We adapt to new developments in line with the National Education Policy."