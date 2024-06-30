FPJ Hosts 2nd Edition Of BMC Schools Toppers’ Awards, Felicitates 25 Outstanding Students

Smiles and success! BMC students receive FPJ Awards | FPJ

Students are beacons of hope, shaping not only their nations but also the future of our world. Every achievement they unlock sends ripples of hope for tomorrow. With this thought in mind, The Free Press Journal (FPJ) in association with VIBGYOR Group of Schools and Energy Partner, Hindustan Petroleum hosted the second edition of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run (BMC) Mumbai Public Schools’ (MPS) awards, honouring 25 of the brightest Class 10 students who excelled in the 2024 board exams. The felicitation ceremony took place at The FPJ’s office in Nariman Point on Saturday, 29th June.

The event saw the presence of Raju Tadvi, Education Officer, BMC, Aarti Khair, Deputy Education Officer, Vikram Somani, Chairman, VIP Industries Ltd., Mahesh Shah, President, Corporate Communications, Lodha Ventures, Payal Gaba, CEO and Co-founder of BeyondSkool and Jayashree Bahake, who represented the VIBGYOR Group of Schools. Actress Mira Jagannath and Sangram Singh, Wrestler and Actor also graced the event.

As soon as renowned wrestler Sangram Singh entered the room, there was a splash of excitement amongst the crowd who listened intently to him as he spoke about dreams and happiness.

Singh reminded students to always dream big. He said, “Dreams should be big. Always remember that if the world has control over your dream then your dream is small. Always live your life fearlessly and to the fullest.” He further added. “One needs to be worthy to earn respect, position on the other hand comes and goes.” Singh also highlighted the importance of choosing the career of liking.

Underlining the importance of choosing risk over comfort, he mentioned, “always choose risk when given an option, otherwise you will have lifetime regret. And remember that, failure is not when people don’t recognize you, but it comes when you don’t recognize yourself.”

Gaba also addressed the students and emphasised to the students the importance of making the right career choice, “it is important for students to keep in mind their interest while deciding their career. Always remember that you live your life with whatever you choose to become.

Your career is not just a livelihood but also your lifestyle.” She further said that proper guidance in a scientific way is required for students to be absolutely sure that they are choosing a career that aligns not just with their strengths but also their liking.

Actress Mira Jagannath congratulated the parents and students during the felicitation ceremony. “It’s a proud moment for all the parents. I wish all the best to the students for their future,” she said.

The air was filled with enthusiasm and cheers as students received a certificate, goodie bag and monetary prize from FPJ as an effort to recognize their hard work. The headmasters of the schools were also rewarded with monetary prizes as a token of thanks and appreciation.

Students also shared their success stories with FPJ during the event and talked about their future aspirations. Preeya Mishra, a 17-year-old student from D.N. Nagar Mumbai Public School, achieved an impressive 93.8% in her SSC exams. Sharing her success secret, Preeya said, "I prioritised consistency and preferred to study independently without any tuition." With a passion for science, Preeya dreams of a future as a teacher.

A topper, Siddhivinayak Prasad Ravindra Maharana talked about the importance of consistency and hard work during the exams. He said, “Focus on your studies, and avoid social media as it is a waste of time. Going out with friends can help reduce stress.”

Similar thoughts were echoed by Panchal Sarthak Prasad, another topper. "It's very important to stay motivated while you are studying, SSC exams are stressful so it is also important to stay calm while appearing for the papers. I used YouTube not only to stay calm by watching videos but also to gain more knowledge,” he said, adding that he wishes to become a doctor.

Education Officer Tadvi also expressed pride in the students and stressed on the work put in by BMC to enhance education for children. “Our officers have worked hard to improve education for the students. We want to create an environment wherein parents don’t think twice before admitting their children in BMC schools,” he said.

He further added that BMC provides students with all the necessary items, including school uniforms, bag, tiffin, bottle, books and required stationery. Giving an example of the rising interest in BMC schools, Tadavi mentioned that as compared to 2023, enrollments in BMC schools have seen a rise in this academic year.

The parents of the toppers were also beaming with pride as the felicitation ceremony came to its end. Rekha Mishra, Preeya's parent, initially did not expect such outstanding results. Overwhelmed with pride, she said, "We were expecting above 80% but she scored so well."

"She was so proud of the news that it brought tears to her eyes," Preeya further mentioned.

Another parent, Savita Wankhade, stated she was confident her son would get great results. "Since his early years, he has consistently performed well. However, we are really proud of 96%. My son's career goal is to become an engineer, and I want to help him achieve this. We will do everything within our power to support him."

Bahake from VIBGYOR group of schools talked about the importance of having a strong foundation through hard work and perseverance. “These two qualities will help you to focus on your career.

Do not restrict yourself to one place and always remember that you are a global citizen” she said. She further delved into teaching as a profession and said that it is teachers who make all the careers.

The event drew to its closure with the cheers of students, proud parents and content headmasters as they continued to pat each other on the back.