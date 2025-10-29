 WBMCC Declares Round 3 Merit List For WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025; 956 Candidates Eligible For Next Round
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the Round 3 merit list for WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025, with 956 candidates eligible for choice filling. Admissions must be completed through the NIC server, and candidates are advised to follow reporting and document verification guidelines strictly.

Ritesh Kumar Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has issued the Round 3 merit list for the West Bengal AYUSH UG Counselling 2025. As many as 956 candidates have been selected for the upcoming phase of choice filling for admission to BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses under the 85% state quota.

956 Candidates Eligible for Round 3

As per the official notice, the provisional merit list contains candidate names, All India Rank, category, PwD, and candidate type. Shortlisted candidates can now fill choices for vacant seats in 13 participating AYUSH colleges of West Bengal, including five government colleges.

Candidates with allotted seats in Round 3 will be required to report to their college to complete admission formalities. Candidates who do not report within the given time will lose the seats allotted to them.

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Preview: A Blockbuster Contest Awaits In Navi Mumbai
UP Govt Hikes Sugarcane Price By ₹30 Per Quintal For 2025–26 Season
Record Air Travel Surge In Uttar Pradesh: 6 Million Passengers Flew In 5 Months, Ayodhya, Prayagraj & Varanasi Lead Growth

Counselling Based on NEET UG Scores

The WB AYUSH UG Counselling is organised by WBMCC on the basis of NEET UG scores for state quota AYUSH seat admissions. The process provides admissions to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses.

The candidates are requested to check the official WBMCC website from time to time for more updates on seat allotment, reporting, and final admission timetables.

Key Instructions

-On the basis of the previous instructions, all admissions during WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 need to be done through the NIC server within the given time frame.

-Applicants need to get a server-generated admission or cancellation letter; in the absence of it, the admission is deemed invalid.

-Applicants looking to surrender or resign from their seat need to visit in person the college authority as per the official schedule.

-Seat surrender slip should be created by the concerned college through the NIC server; otherwise, the seat will not be shown as vacant in the next round.

WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List Direct Link

