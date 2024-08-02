WBJEEB ANM (R) & GNM 2024 On August 4; Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Exam Timings Inside!

ANM (R) & GNM 2024 | WBJEEB

WBJEEB ANM & GNM 2024: The Common Entrance Test ANM (R) & GNM-2024 will be administered on August 4, 2024. The exams will be conducted between 12.00 noon to 1.30 PM. WBJEEB will conduct OMR-based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024 for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2024-25.

Question Paper Details

All questions will be of Multiple- Choice Question (MCQ) type, with four answer options. The time for the paper is 1½ hours. The questions will be in both English and Bengali language (except Basic English and Logical Reasoning).

Questions are to be answered on specially designed optical machine-readable response (OMR) sheet, which will be evaluated by Optical Mark Recognition method. Thus, it is very important to follow the correct method of marking. 

Candidates will indicate responses to the questions by darkening the appropriate circle/bubble completely with blue/black ink ballpoint pen.  Any other kind of marking e.g., filling the circle/bubble incompletely, filling with pencil, cross mark, tick mark, dot mark, circular mark, over writing, scratching, erasing, white ink, marking outside the circle/bubble etc. may lead to wrong/partial/ambiguous reading of the response.

"WBJEEB will be, in no way, responsible for such eventuality and this may lead to cancellation of OMR sheet. Response marking cannot be edited/changed/erased/modified," read the information bulletin.

Marking Scheme

A) Questions of Category 1

i. Only one option is correct.

ii. Correct response will yield 1 (one) mark for each question.

iii. Incorrect response will yield - ¼ (25% negative) marks for each question. iv. For any combination of more than one option, even if it contains the correct option the said answer will be treated as incorrect and will yield - ¼ (negative ¼) marks.

v. Not attempting the question will fetch 0 mark.

B) Questions of Category – 2

i. One or more option(s) is/are correct.

ii. Marking all correct options only will yield 2 (two) marks for each question.

iii. For any combination of answers containing one or more incorrect options, the said answer will be treated as incorrect, and it will yield zero (0) mark even if one or more of the chosen option(s) is/are correct.

iv. For partially correct answers, i.e., when all correct options are not marked and also no incorrect options are marked, marks awarded = 2 x (no of correct options marked / total no of actually correct options).

v. Not attempting the question will fetch 0 marks.

The candidates need to carry their valid admit card to the exam centre. The admit cards can be downloaded from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also click here to directly download their admit card.