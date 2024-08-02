ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF PhD Exam Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Now!

Notice | NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF PhD exams: The National Testing Agency conducted the ICAR Entrance Examinations for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF/SRF (PhD) 2024 on June 29, 2024. The provisional answer key had been released by the agency on August 1, 2024, and subsequently the objection window was opened for challenges from candidates. The objections can be raised by the candidates until August 3, 2024, 11:50 pm.

The link to challenge the provisional answer key has been made available on the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/. The NTA has released the Question Papers with Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys. The candidates raise challenges, if any, if they want to argue that the answers provided in the provisional answer key are not accurate and send in their opinion to the exam body.

The non-refundable fee to raise objections is set to be ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) for each question they want to challenge.

The AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2024 exams were held in 170 examination centres across 91 cities in the country. It was held for 46,452 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The details for Answer Key Challenge are given below:

Candidates can submit the processing fee using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. "No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode," read the official notice.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," it added.

The National Testing Agency will release the final answer key followed by the results and scorecards on its official website soon after the review of the objections is completed. No candidate will be notified if their challenge is accepted or rejected. Candidates can email icar@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 for more information.