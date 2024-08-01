NTA To Release UGC NET 2024 Re-Test Admit Cards, Exam City Slips Soon; Check Updates Here!

UGC NET 2024 | NTA

UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card: The UGC NET 2024 re-examination is all set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from August 21, 2024, to September 4, 2024.

The NTA will soon release the admit cards and exam city slips for the re-test. Once released, candidates appearing for the re-exam, will be able to download their admit cards from the NTA's official website at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions. The re-examination will be conducted in a computer-based test format, unlike the initial exam, which was conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2024 exam on June 18, in two (02) different shifts (09:30 AM to 12:30 p.m. and 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM). The UGC – NET June 2024 examination was conducted successfully at 1205 Exam Centres in 317 cities across the country for 11,21,225 candidates.

In this year’s UGC – NET June 2024 Examination, the total of 11,21,225 registered candidates comprised of 6,35,587 Females, 4,85,579 Males and 59 Third Gender candidates. In comparison the last year’s UGC – NET Exam December 2023, had a total of 9,45,872 registered candidates. Out of the total registered candidates, ~ 81 % candidates appeared for the exam. In the UGC – NET December 2023 Exam, the attendance was ~ 73.6% percentage.

About UGC NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in computer-based testing (CBT) mode from December 2018 onwards.

Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). In order to regularise the UGC-NET examination cycle, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, is conducting UGC-NET in December 2023 in 83 subjects in selected cities across the country.