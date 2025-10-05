SSC CGL 2025 Exam City Slip Releases Today; Re-Exam On October 14

SSC CHT 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip | Official Website

SSC CGL 2025 Exam City Slip: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam city slip will be made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, October 5. On October 14, the city slip will be made available for the retest. The official announcement states that the city slip will be accessible today and that the hall tickets will be made available on October 9.

In order to give candidates information about the place they would be travelling to and to enable them to make appropriate arrangements and purchase tickets, the city slip is always issued prior to the admit cards. Only the exam date and city are listed on the city slip.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam City Slip: Important dates

Check exam city details: From October 5, 2025

Download admit card: From October 9, 2025

Re-exam date: October 14, 2025 at selected centres

Note: Candidates must log in to their SSC account to access exam city details and download admit cards.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: The city notification slip will show up on the screen after you click the login link and submit your information.

Step 3: Save it to your computer and take a print out for future use.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam City Slip: Answer key and fees

On October 15, 2025, the SSC CGL answer key and objection window will be made public. By paying a non-refundable cost of ₹100 per question, candidates can contest the answer key.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam City Slip:

The admit card contains details like the exam schedule, rules, centre name, and venue address. Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printout of their admit card to the exam room. Additionally, they need to have a current ID with them.

Candidates should go to the official SSC website for more details.