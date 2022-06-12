e-Paper Get App

WBJEE results to be declared on June 17; learn how to check

WBJEE 2022 results will be published on the official websites wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in after they are announced. It is important to note that the WB JEE result will be published as a rank card.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 03:27 PM IST
For details on WBJEE result 2022, please visit the website- wbjeeb.nic.in. | IStock images

WBJEE 2022 result date has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). On Friday, June 17, the WBJEE 2022 result will be announced. WBJEE 2022 results will be published on the official websites wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in after they are announced. It is important to note that the WB JEE result will be published as a rank card. On June 17, starting at 4 p.m., candidates will be able to download their WBJEE 2022 rank card from the official website.

WBJEE Result 2022: Here’s how to check the results

  • Visit the website- wbjeeb.nic.in

  • Click on the WBJEE result 2022 link

  • Use log-in credentials- roll number, and date of birth

  • WBJEE result 2022 will be visible on the screen

  • Download WBJEE score card, and take a printout for further references.

WBJEE 2022 was held in offline mode on April 30 this year. Candidates who took the WBJEE 2022 exam rated the paper as 'easy and balanced,' and they followed the sample paper pattern. WBJEE 2022 results were released on August 6 last year. Candidates who pass the WBJEE can enrol in government and private colleges within the state. 90% of seats at universities like Jadavpur University are reserved for candidates from the domicile category.

