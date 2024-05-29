WBJEE Results 2024: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Scorecards To Be Out Soon

WBJEE Results 2024: West Bengal Engineering Entrance Exam Scorecards To Be Out Soon | Freepik Image

WBJEE Results 2024: The WBJEE Results 2024 are expected to be released shortly by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. Candidates who took the engineering entrance exam can view their West Bengal JEE results by visiting wbjeeb.nic.in, the WBJEEB's official website.

The entrance exam took place on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The exam was administered in two shifts. Paper 1 (Mathematics) was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The final answer key, cut offs, rank-by-rank list, and other details will be made public in addition to the results.

The objection window closed on May 9th, and the provisional answer key was made available on May 6th. On May 22, 2024, the OMR sheets, responses, and challenge responses were made available.

How To Download WEBJEE 2024 Scorecards?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scorecard link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: A new page will open on your screen containing results.

Step 5: Check your results

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

About WBJEE 2024

WBJEE-2024 is the entrance exam for admission to various West Bengali universities and colleges' engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programs. For admission to undergraduate courses in engineering/technology, pharmacy, and architecture at various universities, government colleges, as well as self-financing, private institutes in the state of West Bengal, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-government (West Bengal) controlled centralized test, administered by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.

The exam for admission to undergraduate courses, also known as bachelor's degrees, is taken following the completion of the 12th grade. Those who completed their 10+2 studies in physics, chemistry, mathematics, and English are eligible to take the exam since these subjects are tested.