From results to updated counselling schedule for JEE, NEET PG, WBJEE, NEET UG, MHT CET, and CUET

National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET PG)

The Medical Counselling Committee has uploaded the updated counselling schedule for NEET PG 2022 on its official website. The revised tentative schedule of counseling has been released by MCC.

1st round - September 15 to October 4

2nd round - October 10 to October 26

Mop-up rounds - October 31 to November 14

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains)

NIT Rourkela will be carrying out the centralised seat allocation process for admission to various universities in 2022. Six rounds of counselling will be conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), which will have a total of 54477 seats.

September 12, 2022: The registration process for JoSAA Starts.

September 23- October 16, 2022: Six Rounds of JoSAA will be conducted

October 24, 2022: Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds

October 24, 2022: Registration for the filling of vacant seats through CSAB Special Rounds starts

October 29-November 6, 2022: Two Rounds of CSAB special will be conducted

November 7, 2022: Expected date for commencement of 1st-year classes

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE)

WBJEE 2022 counselling registration for JEE Main, Architecture candidates will begin on September 29, and candidates can apply on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in- until October 11.

Candidates should be aware that the facility is only available to students who have passed the JEE Main and Architecture exams and not to WBJEE aspirants.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Schedule for JEE candidates

September 29 - October 11: Registration and payment

October 10 - October 11: Choice filling, choice locking-

October 14: Round one seat allotment result

October 14 - October 17: Payment of seat acceptance fee-

October 20: Round 2 seat allotment result

October 20 - October 22: Payment of seat acceptance fee

National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET-UG)

After the release of the NEET UG 2022 results, the counselling schedule will be available soon on mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling schedule release date has not yet been announced.

The All India Quota Counselling will be conducted by MCC, while state counselling will be conducted by respective institutes.

NEET 2022 counselling will be held for 15% of AIQ seats in government colleges and 100% of AIQ seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test MHT CET

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is yet to declare the results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022. The results will be declared on September 15, at 5 pm.

Using their application number and birthdate, applicants can access their MHT CET 2022 scorecard on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG 2022 results. According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, results will be available on or before September 15.

Candidates can view their CUET results at cuet.samarth.ac.in and apply for admission to universities based on their scores.