WBJEE Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Out Today; Direct Link To Check Inside

Today, July 23, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the seat allocation results for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024.

To confirm their choice, candidates must pay the WBJEE 2024 seat acceptance fee. The acceptance fee for WBJEE seats in 2024 is Rs 5,000. The WBJEE 2024 seat booking cost can be paid online by credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking facility for candidates.

The WBJEE 2024 seat acceptance fee must be paid by July 29th, in accordance with the counselling timetable. By July 29, candidates must also report to the designated college for document verification. On July 31, the WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result will be made public.

How to check?

The WBJEE 2024 round 1 seat allotment result can be downloaded by candidates who have enrolled for counselling by going to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

- Visit https://wbjeeb.in/wbjee-exam/ and https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board's (WBJEEB) official websites.

- To get the WBJEE 2024 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, click the provided link.

- After entering your login information, select the "Submit" option.

- On the screen will be your WBJEE Seat Allotment Result.

- Print it out after downloading it for future use.

WBJEE 2024

For admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture at various universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering and technological institutes in the state of West Bengal, WBJEEB administers the OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024).